Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is coming off his worst performance of the season as he gets ready for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. If you are worried as a fantasy manager with Everett on the roster, here’s a look at what to consider heading into Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett caught 1-of-3 targets that went his way for just two yards in last week’s 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, he caught 17-of-29 targets for 213 yards with two touchdowns, and last week’s performance featured season lows in every category. Everett will face a Broncos defense that allowed Indianapolis Colts tight ends to catch two passes for 23 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Despite a poor showing last weekend, Everett is a top-10 fantasy tight end option, so he is worthy of starting consideration in this spot.