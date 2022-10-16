Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer went consecutive weeks with poor fantasy performances but will look for a change in this weekend’s matchup with the Denver Broncos. If you are a fantasy manager considering Palmer in your starting lineup, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer was targeted six times in last week’s 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns and caught half of them for 24 yards. Mike Williams received way more looks without Keenan Allen, who is doubtful for Monday night. On the season, Palmer has 17 receptions for 183 yard and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Palmer is a top-40 wide receiver at best if Allen is held out. If Allen is available, there is no reason to consider Palmer as an option.