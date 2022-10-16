Kyle Pitts injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Update: Pitts is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that the team hoped would be a one-week deal, is expected to play today, source said. He missed last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

After sitting out last week’s game with a hamstring injury, Kyle Pitts was back at practice this week with the Atlanta Falcons. He got in some work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week as a limited participant in each session. That would seem to put him on track to play on Sunday, but it’ll be important to keep an eye on the news over the weekend to confirm his status.

The Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers this week, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Pitts first turned up on the injury report last week, ahead of Atlanta’s Week 5 game against the Bucs before being ruled inactive for that one. The week before that, Pitts had just 25 yards, catching one pass on four targets. His best game of the season so far was Week 3 when he caught five passes on eight targets for 87 yards. That was his only game this season with more than 25 yards.

The incredibly talented tight end doesn’t have much to do in Atlanta’s ground-and-pound offense, which is unfortunate. Still, he’s capable of putting up a TE1 kind of week from time to time.

If he can’t play, Parker Hesse would be Atlanta’s starting tight end; he would not be a recommended fantasy play.