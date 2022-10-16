Zay Jones injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Zay Jones is dealing with an ankle injury this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is officially listed as questionable. Jones was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week, which points toward him suiting up for this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Still, it’s worth keeping an eye on his status as it gets closer to game time.

The Jaguars travel to face the Colts with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Jones’ ankle has been bothering him for some time now. He missed Week 4 with the injury, and he played through it last week against the Texans. He also had one of his worst games of the season in that one, catching just three passes for 12 yards on eight targets. Whether that was due to his ankle isn’t clear, but it’s something fantasy football managers will need to be aware of heading into Week 6.

Without Zay Jones and Marvin Jones, who’s also dealing with an injury this week, tight end Evan Engram could see an uptick in targets.