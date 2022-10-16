Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Early Update: Higgins is expected to be a true game-time decision as he tests his ankle injury in pre-game warmups, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and OT Jonah Williams (knee) are both expected to play, source said. For WR Tee Higgins (ankle) there is also optimism, but after last week, the team wants to see him workout pre-game to make sure he's ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

We may have to wait until game time to know whether or not Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will suit up this week. Higgins is dealing with an ankle injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Week 6. He was active for last week’s game, but stayed on the sidelines because of his ankle for most of it. After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, Higgins did manage to return in a limited role for Friday’s session.

The Bengals are on the road to play the New Orleans Saints this week, kicking off in the ealy afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Bengals No. 2 receiver, Higgins has 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 receptions this season.

If he can’t play this weekend, Tyler Boyd would probably see an uptick in targets behind No. 1 receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Tight end Hayden Hurst could be more involved in the passing game too; he was second on the team with six catches on seven targets for 53 yards last week, with Higgins sidelined.