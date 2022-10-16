Mac Jones injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Update: Even though Jones was listed as questionable, he is unlikely to play, per Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was surprisingly listed as questionable for Sunday, but it's highly unlikely he plays, sources say. Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Are the New England Patriots going to have quarterback Mac Jones back in action this week or not? We might not know for sure until game time, but the second-year starter is at least trending in the right direction after suffering a painful ankle injury back in Week 3. Jones was listed as a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week, and the team gave him a questionable designation on the injury report this week.

The Patriots travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kickoff time for that one is at 1 p.m. ET, so you’ll know whether or not Jones is playing with just enough lead time to make any final fantasy football roster decisions.

Fantasy football implications

Whether he suits up this week or not, it’s amazing that Jones is close to playing again so soon after his ankle injury. If Jones doesn’t resume his starting role this week, Bailey Zappe would again get the start.

The truth is that both New England quarterbacks are best left on the bench in fantasy football. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to shoulder a heavy load for the offense this week. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been played well with the backups in Jones’ absence too.