Nick Bosa injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

The San Francisco 49ers are hopeful that defensive lineman Nick Bosa can suit up for a Sunday road game against the Atlanta Falcons. Bosa is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in last week’s game against the Panthers. It forced him out of that one early, and he sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Bosa was listed as limited for Friday’s practice.

The 49ers and Falcons kickoff in the early afternoon spot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Fantasy football managers eyeing a juicy matchup for the Niners DST will want to keep an eye on Bosa’s status closer to game time. Bosa leads the league with six sacks, and he’s got a total of 15 tackles so far this season, including six tackles for a loss.

If Bosa can’t play this week, or the Niners decide to rest him, it would certainly benefit the Falcons offensive players in fantasy lineups.