Cooper Kupp injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

The Los Angeles Rams could use some good news lately, so it’s at least a bit of a silver lining for the flailing Super Bowl champs that wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play this week, despite being listed as questionable. Kupp is dealing with foot injury. He sat out Wednesday’s practice before getting in some work as a limited participant over the next two days.

Head coach Sean McVay said that he expected Kupp to play, and that the team was being cautious with its offense’s lone bright spot this week.

The Rams host the Carolina Panthers in the late afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Kupp caught seven passes on 10 targets for 125 yards last week in a loss to the Cowboys. It was his fourth game this season with at least 100 receiving yards. He also scored his fourth touchdown of the year.

He’ll once again be a must-start player in fantasy lineups this week, and there’s no reason to think he can’t hit WR1 numbers again. In the off chance that Kupp does sit, tight end Tyler Higbee would likely see more work along with wideout Ben Skowronek.