Tyler Higbee injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Update: Higbee is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), and DT Aaron Donald (foot) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play, I'm told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee showed up on this week’s injury report with a questionable designation. But fear not, according to head coach Sean McVay, the team was taking it easy with Higbee and he’ll be in the lineup on Sunday. Higbee missed practice on Wednesday, but he returned as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He’s dealing with ankle injury.

The Rams host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Higbee is second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, trailing only Cooper Kupp, obviously. He’s caught 33 of 48 passes for 290 yards through five games, posting at least 61 yards in three of those contests. However, Higbee has yet to find the end zone, something of a theme for the Rams this season.

In cases where Higbee can’t play, tight end Kendall Blanton could see some extra work. More likely, it’d mean even more looks for Kupp, if that’s possible, or wideout Skowronek.