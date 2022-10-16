Aaron Donald injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day update: Donald is expected to play today, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Donald is part of a trio of Los Angeles Rams star players dealing with injuries this week. He is officially listed as questionable, dealing with a foot injury. Donald sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, before rejoining the team on the field for Friday’s session as a limited participant. However, it’s mostly a precautionary measure to give the veterans some rest. Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Donald would play this week.

The Rams host the Carolina Panthers for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

The Rams DST is an attractive play this week at home against Carolina. This will be the Panthers’ first game since head coach Matt Rhule was fired, and they’ll be starting backup quarterback PJ Walker, who Donald will probably feast on this week.

Donald has four sacks so far this season, along with 21 total tackles, six for a loss, and one forced fumble.