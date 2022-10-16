Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Making sense of the New England Patriots’ injury report is always a fun game for fantasy football managers. This week, you may have noticed that running back Damien Harris is listed as questionable, and they even noted that he did some limited work in practice for all three sessions this week. This comes despite news earlier in the week that Harris would miss multiple game with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of last week’s game against Detroit.

The Patriots are on the road against the Cleveland Browns this week in the early afternoon slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

It had been reported via multiple sources in the wake of last week’s game that Harris would miss some time with his injury. So, in spite of his questionable status on this week’s injury report, it’s best to continue operating as if Harris is going to sit out this one, and expect this to be a weekly thing until he is actually able to play.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a monster game last week with backfield duties, mostly, to himself. He carried the ball 25 times for 161 yards, adding 14 more yards on two catches.