Jameis Winston injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Jameis Winston is getting closer to making his return, but it’s not going to happen this week. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Friday that Andy Dalton will start at quarterback this week for the third week in a row. Winston is officially listed as questionable, and he was able to get in some work at practice this week as a limited participant for all three sessions. Winston is still on the mend from multiple fractures in his back along with an ankle injury.

The Saints host Dalton’s old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Dalton has been perfectly serviceable in his starting tenure so far, but among his other limitations, one notable issue has been a banged up group of wide receivers limiting what New Orleans can do in the passing game. You can probably leave Dalton out of your fantasy football lineups, except as a second QB in super flex leagues. Look for the Saints to lean on Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave this week, assuming the later clears the concussion protocol. Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are out.