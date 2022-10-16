Raheem Mostert injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

One week after his best game of the season, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is officially listed as questionable on the Week 6 injury report. Mostert is dealing with a knee injury. After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, he was able to return on a limited basis for Thursday and Friday.

Though we still don’t have any kind of confirmation for his status on Sunday, the fact that was able to practice to end the week is at least a good sign. The Dolphins host the Minnesota Vikings for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Mostert ran for 113 yards on 18 carries last week, adding his first score of the season. After sharing backfield duties with Chase Edmonds earlier in the season, he looks to have claimed the lead back role for himself. He could be especially busy this week with the Dolphins starting rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback while Geno Smith recovers from a concussion and Tua Tagovailoa still not ready to return.

If Mostert can’t go, Edmonds would like lead the backfield.