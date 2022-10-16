Melvin Gordon injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

The Denver Broncos head out to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are favored by 4.5 points heading into the weekend, so they’ll need all the help they can get. Running back Melvin Gordon is questionable for this matchup after getting in limited work all week due to neck and ribs injuries.

There doesn’t seem to be much concern that he’ll sit out this week, but it’s not a mortal lock either.

Fantasy football implications

If Gordon does end up missing this game, his main backup, Mike Boone would get the lead work. Boone played well last week, as Gordon took over the lead work following Javonte Williams’ season-ending ACL injury.

The Broncos also get a great matchup, as the Chargers have allowed the most fantasy points to running backs in the league. If Gordon plays, he’s a must start, but Boone has some flex-appeal as well. If Gordon is out, Boone is a must start and backup Latavius Murray would have deeper league appeal as well.