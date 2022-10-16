Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

UPDATE: Adam Schefter reported late Saturday that Meyer is expected to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is one of several prominent names on a crowded injury report for the New England Patriots. Meyers is officially listed as questionable with a knee injury. He was a limited participant at practice all week. Making sense of New England’s injury reports can be pretty frustrating, but it’s worth noting that this is a repeat of last week for Meyers. It’s probably safe to assume that he’ll play this week, but you’ll want to double check the news prior to kickoff.

The Patriots take on the Browns on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite his questionable designation and a week of limited practices, Meyers managed to catch seven passes on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown, his best game of the season so far. And this was with Bailey Zappe under center.

He’s really the only Patriots receiver worth regular attention for fantasy football lineups. Without him, Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker would likely see more looks in the passing game.