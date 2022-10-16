Robbie Anderson injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson turned up on the injury report on Friday this week. He’s officially listed as questionable with an illness. Late-week additions are always a bit of problem for players, and with an illness, it’s hard to say how he’ll be feeling come game time, so you’ll just have to keep an eye on the news throughout the weekend.

The Panthers travel to play the Los Angeles Rams for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Anderson’s production has been limited in Carolina’s terrible offense. After a big week to start the season, he’s failed to top 32 yards in the four games since. Last week he caught one pass on five targets for 32 yards.

The Panthers will have backup PJ Walker under center this week too. It’s probably best to avoid Anderson in fantasy lineups this week.