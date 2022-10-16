 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CeeDee Lamb injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a hip injury for Week 6. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott Updated
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Game day Update: Lamb is expected to play tonight, per Ian Rapoport.

For the second week in a row, you’ll need to keep an eye on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. A late-week addition to the injury report, Lamb is listed as questionable for this week’s contest against the rival Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys sat Lamb for Friday’s practice with a hip injury.

Lamb went through something similar last week, showing up on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury, but he ended up playing anyway.

The Cowboys and Eagles play on Sunday night.

Fantasy football implications

It sounds as if the team is just being cautious with Lamb again. “He’s just working through a couple things there. … We feel like he’ll get all that sorted out for the game,” Stephen Jones, the team’s vice president, said Friday.

Lamb finished last week’s game with 53 yards on five catches, a down week. Cooper Rush is expected to be at quarterback, but that hasn’t had a detrimental effect on Lamb’s production as Dallas’ No. 1 receiver. If he can’t play, Michael Gallup would have more appeal for fantasy football lineups.

