Dak Prescott injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Update: Prescott won’t play on Sunday night, per Ian Rapoport.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are being a little cagey about quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury this week. Out since the first week of the season with a broken thumb, Prescott is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He was also listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday this week, and there’s been no official word one way or another as to whether he suit up this week when the Cowboys take on the rival Philadelphia Eagles, in a game that could, for now, determine first place in the NFC East.

Fantasy football implications

It’s important to note that the Cowboys are 4-1, with all four wins coming since Cooper Rush took over for the injured Prescott. In other words, there’s no need for the team rush hurry Prescott back into action before he’s ready, especially since his injury affects his throwing ability.

This could be the team trying to fake out the Eagles with some injury report gamesmanship that only Bill Belichick could appreciate. The most likely outcome here is that Prescott is active, but holding the clipboard as Rush’s backup while he recovers. That’s what Stephen Jones hinted at earlier in the week.