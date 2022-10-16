Hayden Hurst injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

Game day Update: Hurst is expected to play on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and OT Jonah Williams (knee) are both expected to play, source said. For WR Tee Higgins (ankle) there is also optimism, but after last week, the team wants to see him workout pre-game to make sure he's ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst is dealing with a groin injury. The team listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report, and he was limited at all three practice sessions this week. But don’t despair if you’re counting on him in fantasy football lineups—Hurst has been playing through a questionable tag for weeks now. As always, you’d be wise to double check the news before finalizing your lineup.

The Bengals are on the road to play the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

A questionable Hurst caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown last week, second on the team in that game with Tee Higgins on the sideline with an injury of his own. With Higgins still dealing with an injury and listed as questionable himself, it could set up another solid outing for Hurst. Again, keep an eye on the official inactive list released 90 minutes before the Bengals’ 1 p.m. ET kickoff this week.

If Hurst can’t play, Mitchell Wilcox is the No. 2 tight end for the Bengals.