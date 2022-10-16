Chris Olave injury: What status means for Week 6 fantasy football

UPDATE: Adam Schefter is reporting Olave is not expected to play in Week 6.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave looks closer to being able to play this week. Olave left last week’s game early with a concussion, but has made a steady progression through practice this week. After sitting out Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday before getting in a full practice on Friday. He has yet to officially clear the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

The Saints play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET for that one.

Fantasy football implications

Olave caught four passes on six targets for 54 yards and a touchdown before leaving last week’s game. Assuming he clears the concussion protocol, he could be in line for some big numbers this week. Both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been ruled out. Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith are next on the depth chart behind him.