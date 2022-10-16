Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Week 6 of the NFL season will see the Cincinnati Bengals traveling south to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati passing attack has fluctuated this year so far, and they can’t get into a consistent rhythm. Tee Higgins has been dealing with an injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game. His ankle has been giving him problems which is an issue because it affects the explosiveness that is a big part of his game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins has 20 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns this season. He technically played last week but didn't tally any stats and was hindered by his injury. The Saints are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Few teams have the secondary depth to handle the top three wideouts for the Bengals.

Start or sit in Week 6?

If Higgins is active, you are going to start him. He has a good matchup, and we know what he can do when given the opportunity. If he is used as a decoy or re-aggravates his injury, that is, unfortunately just going to be bad luck at this point. Start Higgins.