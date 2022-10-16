Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. The 49ers are banged up in the backfield and have brought back a familiar face to help out. The team signed veteran running back Tevin Coleman, and he is predicted to back up Jeff Wilson Jr. on Sunday. The 29-year-old Coleman showed some real juice in last week’s victory over the Panthers, but should you start him in fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman has played in two games since his return to San Francisco. He has eight rushing attempts for 23 yards and a touchdown. Coleman has also caught all three of his targets for an additional 44 yards and another score. He has been a bright spot for the 49ers, and although he has been used sparingly, Coleman has shown he can certainly have a role in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The Falcons are giving up the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Coleman has a decent matchup, but because he is behind Wilson on the depth chart, his opportunities will be limited. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also lines up in the backfield from time to time, further restricting Coleman’s upside. Sit Coleman this week until it is clear that he has a larger role and isn’t just touchdown-dependent.