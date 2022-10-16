Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

In Week 6 of the NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to town for an NFC showdown. The Falcons are 2-3 heading into this game and are needing a spark to their offense. They were without star tight end Kyle Pitts last week as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Pitts hasn’t been able to perform like he was expected to, and it remains to be seen if it is a result of the offensive play calling or something with the young tight end.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts has played in four games so far and has only logged 10 receptions for 150 yards. It feels like that should be his weekly output in an offense that lacks firepower, but here we are. He still hasn't found the endzone playing a game in the U.S. The injury causing him to be inactive last week was a relief to fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

We are nearing territory where Pitts will be a weekly sit. If he continues to disappoint with lackluster performances, he could be one of the biggest busts in fantasy football drafts this year. This week, he is facing a 49ers defense that is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. You may have to start him, but if you have someone with a better matchup, I would sit Pitts this week.