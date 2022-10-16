Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins have cleared quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater from the concussion protocol, but neither quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Tagovailoa will be inactive while Bridgewater will serve as Skylar Thompson’s backup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater looked like he might gain some fantasy value with Tua expected to miss some time, but it appears that time will come and go. He’s not going to start this week and the expectation is that Tua will be back in the starting lineup next week. In deeper dynasty leagues, Bridgewater is worth holding onto given the dearth of decent options in case of injury, but that’s about the extent of his value right now.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sit.