Chris Olave start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to notch back-to-back wins as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. New Orleans has been plagued with injuries under center and in their receiving corps, which means that rookie Chris Olave has taken on an expanded role in the aftermath. If the trend continues in Week 6, does that mean Olave is worth consideration as a start for fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave has managed to provide consistent fantasy production over the past two weeks with a pair of touchdowns in back-to-back games. Despite the change at quarterback with Andy Dalton under center, the Saints' rookie receiver has totaled 13 targets in the past two weeks and has finished with 50+ receiving yards in each outing. His involvement in the passing game has only been bolstered by the absences of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, and the trend can continue if they remain out in Week 6.

However, the Bengals have not been accommodating to fantasy receivers so far this season. Cincinnati is allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points on average to wideouts (16.7), and the hopes of Dalton putting up big numbers through the air could be hindered against a strong Bengals secondary. Olave has managed to keep fantasy managers happy with a touchdown the past two games, but his luck could run out in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Given the tough opponent on hand compiled with the fact that Olave is working his way back from a concussion, the rookie wideout should be sat for Week 6. The absence of Thomas and Landry may work in his favor, but it’s hard to place trust in Dalton finding him consistently against a strong Cincinnati defense.