Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season when these two meet on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys could have some added reinforcements as well, with Dak Prescott officially listed as questionable for the Week 6 matchup. In a league where anything can happen, does Prescott warrant consideration to start in fantasy football lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott continues to ramp up his recovery after suffering a thumb injury in the Week 1 season opener. Per the Cowboys’ latest injury report, Prescott is listed as questionable heading into Sunday night’s NFC East matchup with the Eagles. Mike McCarthy has hinted that he expects Cooper Rush to start once again in the primetime matchup, but Prescott’s updated status could signal his return is sooner rather than later.

More likely than not that return will be in Week 7 against the Lions, but there may be a chance Prescott does take the field in some capacity come Sunday night. Whether in relief of Rush in case of injury or in order to get additional snaps underneath his belt, anything could happen in this anticipated NFC East bout. In reality, though, none of the aforementioned scenarios provide justification to confidently place Prescott in fantasy lineups.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Prescott’s return to action will come soon enough, but he should remain on the sidelines when it comes to finalizing fantasy lineups this week. Next week’s opponent in Detroit provides a much more favorable matchup, so fantasy managers should keep up-to-date on Prescott’s official playing status heading into Week 7.