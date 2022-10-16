What Week 6 means for the 2022 NFL playoff picture

The NFL is headed into Week 6 with several huge matchups on the schedule. The playoffs are still three months away, but Sunday’s slate provides several teams an opportunity to make a statement midway through October.

There’s several big matchups on the schedule, but Sunday Night Football between the Cowboys and Eagles is the biggest. Philly is 5-0 and Dallas is 4-1. This might be Cooper Rush’s final game before Dak Prescott’s return and first place in the NFC East is on the line.

The next biggest game might be Ravens-Giants. It’s inter-conference so it will only have divisional tiebreaker value, but it’s huge for the Giants. They beat the Packers last week, and this is another chance to prove they’re for real.

Bills-Chiefs is a high profile matchup as well. It’s big for AFC seeding implications, and it might prove to be the most entertaining of the weekend.

Here’s the complete NFL playoff picture. We break it down into the four division leaders, then the three wild card teams, and then everybody else in the given conference. That’s followed by the Week 6 schedule for each conference.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 4-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 4-1

3. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 3-2

5. New York Jets, 3-2

6. Miami Dolphins, 3-2

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 3-2

8. Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1

9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-3

10. Denver Broncos, 2-3

11. New England Patriots, 2-3

12. Cleveland Browns, 2-3

13. Cincinnati Bengals, 2-3

14. Houston Texans, 1-3-1

15. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4

16. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1-4

AFC schedule

Patriots (2-3) vs. Browns (2-3)

Jets (3-2) vs. Packers (3-2)

Jaguars (2-3) vs. Colts (2-2-1)

Vikings (4-1) vs. Dolphins (3-2)

Bengals (2-3) vs. Saints (2-3)

Ravens (3-2) vs. Giants (4-1)

Buccaneers (3-2) vs. Steelers (1-4)

Bills (4-1) vs. Chiefs (4-1)

Broncos (2-3) vs. Chargers (3-2)

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 5-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 4-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-2

4. San Francisco 49ers, 3-2

5. Dallas Cowboys, 4-1

6. New York Giants 4-1

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-2

8. Los Angeles Rams, 2-3

9. New Orleans Saints, 2-3

10. Arizona Cardinals, 2-3

11. Atlanta Falcons 2-3

12. Seattle Seahawks, 2-3

13. Washington Commanders, 2-4

14. Chicago Bears, 2-4

15. Carolina Panthers, 1-4

16. Detroit Lions, 1-4

NFC schedule

Commanders 12, Bears 7

49ers (3-2) vs. Falcons (2-3)

Jets (3-2) vs. Packers (3-2)

Vikings (4-1) vs. Dolphins (3-2)

Bengals (2-3) vs. Saints (2-3)

Ravens (3-2) vs. Giants (4-1)

Buccaneers (3-2) vs. Steelers (1-4)

Panthers (1-4) vs. Rams (2-3)

Cardinals (2-3) vs. Seahawks (2-3)

Cowboys (4-1) vs. Eagles (5-0)