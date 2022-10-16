Cincinnati vs. SMU odds heading into game week

AAC opponents go head-to-head as the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats face the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) will look to rebound with a more convincing performance after holding off USF in the Bearcats’ last game. The Bulls narrowly lost 28-24 as Cincinnati’s Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Bearcats have now won 18 straight against AAC opponents.

SMU (3-3, 1-1 AAC) is looking to record back-to-back wins after overcoming Navy in a 40-34 victory Friday night. After trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, the Mustangs responded by piling on 20 unanswered points to build a lead that they would never surrender. Tanner Mordecai threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns while adding 74 yards on the ground and a rushing score. Each of his touchdowns went for 20+ yards in the winning effort.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cincinnati vs. SMU opening odds

Spread: Cincinnati -3

Total: 61