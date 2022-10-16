 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cincinnati vs. SMU odds heading into game week

Cincinnati will look to continue its dominance over the AAC as they face SMU on Saturday.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the field with his team before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Nippert Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

AAC opponents go head-to-head as the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats face the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, October 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBD.

Cincinnati (5-1, 2-0 AAC) will look to rebound with a more convincing performance after holding off USF in the Bearcats’ last game. The Bulls narrowly lost 28-24 as Cincinnati’s Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Bearcats have now won 18 straight against AAC opponents.

SMU (3-3, 1-1 AAC) is looking to record back-to-back wins after overcoming Navy in a 40-34 victory Friday night. After trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, the Mustangs responded by piling on 20 unanswered points to build a lead that they would never surrender. Tanner Mordecai threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns while adding 74 yards on the ground and a rushing score. Each of his touchdowns went for 20+ yards in the winning effort.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cincinnati vs. SMU opening odds

Spread: Cincinnati -3
Total: 61

