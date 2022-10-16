UNLV vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

Two programs will look to bounce back from losses as the UNLV Rebels face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on Peacock.

UNLV (4-3) is hoping to end a two-game skid heading into Saturday’s matchup, with their latest loss coming in a 42-7 beatdown by Air Force. The Rebels had no answer in stopping Air Force’s ground attack, as UNLV surrendered 406 rushing yards with Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge III each surpassing the century mark. Roberts accounted for four rushing touchdowns and 144 yards on the ground while Eldridge totaled 116 yards and a score. In a wild stat, quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed just one-of-two pass attempts as Air Force ran rampant over the Rebels in the winning effort.

Notre Dame (3-3) will look to bounce back from a 16-14 loss to Stanford, which gave the Cardinal their first FBS win of the season. Stanford safety Jonathan McGill broke up a pass from Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne on fourth-and-seven with 1:04 left to seal the Cardinal’s first FBS win since October 2021. The Fighting Irish simply could not execute when needed as they let Stanford compile extra yards in the effort. Notre Dame has gotten off to a slow start in every game this season, having been outscored 27-6 in the first quarter through the first six games of the season.

While we’re not asking the traders directly, here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

UNLV vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -24

Total: 49