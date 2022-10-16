Marshall vs. James Madison odds heading into game week

A homecoming matchup is on deck as the Marshall Thundering Herd travel to face the No. 25 James Madison Dukes in Harrisonburg, VA on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN+.

Marshall (3-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) saw their inaugural Sun Belt home contest spoiled in a 23-13 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Thundering Herd held a 7-3 lead by halftime, but Louisiana piled on 20 straight unanswered points in the second half to send Marshall to .500 on the season. Running back Khalan Laborn kept the Thundering Herd alive with 26 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.

James Madison (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt) surrendered their first defeat of the season in a 45-38 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Todd Centeio threw for 468 yards and two touchdowns in the high-scoring affair, but losing the turnover battle proved costly for the Dukes. The senior quarterback threw three interceptions on the day and James Madison lost a fumble as the Eagles capitalized on the extra chance opportunities. Wideouts Reggie Brown and Kris Thornton each finished with over 100+ receiving yards as they look to rebound on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Marshall vs. James Madison opening odds

Spread: James Madison -8

Total: TBA