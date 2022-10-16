 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

Oklahoma State will look to rebound from their first loss of the season as they welcome Texas in Saturday’s matchup.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 15: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws the ball during the game against the Iowa State Cyclones on October 15, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two Big 12 heavyweights go head-to-head as the No. 22 Texas Longhorns face the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) rallied to hold off struggling Iowa State in a 24-21 win on Saturday. The Longhorns are hoping to prove that they are a more resilient team this season compared to the past, and their comeback performance was evidence of that goal. Quinn Ewers tossed three touchdowns on the day, including the go-ahead three-yard to Xavier Worthy with less than five minutes remaining. Bijan Robinson totaled 135 yards on the ground, marking his fifth straight game exceeding the century mark.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is looking to rebound after their first loss of the season, a double-overtime thriller against TCU. The Cowboys fell 43-40 to the Horned Frogs. Spencer Sanders threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while adding 11 carries and 68 yards on the ground with two rushing scores. Dominic Richardson added 22 carries on the day for 72 yards and a rushing score in the losing effort.

Here's our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State opening odds

Spread: Texas -2.5
Total: TBA

