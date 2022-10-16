Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds heading into game week

Two Big 12 heavyweights go head-to-head as the No. 22 Texas Longhorns face the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) rallied to hold off struggling Iowa State in a 24-21 win on Saturday. The Longhorns are hoping to prove that they are a more resilient team this season compared to the past, and their comeback performance was evidence of that goal. Quinn Ewers tossed three touchdowns on the day, including the go-ahead three-yard to Xavier Worthy with less than five minutes remaining. Bijan Robinson totaled 135 yards on the ground, marking his fifth straight game exceeding the century mark.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is looking to rebound after their first loss of the season, a double-overtime thriller against TCU. The Cowboys fell 43-40 to the Horned Frogs. Spencer Sanders threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while adding 11 carries and 68 yards on the ground with two rushing scores. Dominic Richardson added 22 carries on the day for 72 yards and a rushing score in the losing effort.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open tomorrow morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State opening odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Total: TBA