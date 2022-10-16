Ole Miss vs. LSU odds heading into game week

An SEC matchup is set in Death Valley as the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, October 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off a 43-34 win over Auburn in a victory that was sparked by an impressive day on the ground. The Rebels rushed for 448 yards with Tank Bigsby and Robby Ashford each chipping in with two rushing scores. Bigbsy totaled 179 yards on 20 carries, while Jarquez Hunter pitched in with 10 carries for 80 yards as Ole Miss ran rampant over the Tigers in the winning effort.

LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) notched their fifth win of the season in a 45-35 victory over Florida, marking the fourth straight year in which the Tigers have bested the Gators. Jayden Daniels had way too many touchdown celebrations to count, as the senior quarterback threw for three scores in the air as well as added three rushing touchdowns on the ground. Daniels accounted for 393 yards of total offense alone as LSU hopes to continue its winning ways against the Rebels on Saturday.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Ole Miss vs. LSU opening odds

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5

Total: TBA