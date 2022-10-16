Mississippi State vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

Two teams motivated to rebound from losses go head-to-head as the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) suffered its second loss of the season after falling 27-17 to Kentucky. The Bulldogs had no answer for Chris Rodriguez Jr., who finished with 196 rushing yards and two fourth-quarter scores in the winning effort. The loss means that Mississippi State’s three-game losing streak officially came to end. The bright spot, however, is that the Bulldogs should still expect to remain ranked as they prepare for a bout against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) saw its 15-game winning streak against Tennessee snapped in a 52-49 loss on Saturday night, marking the Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season. In a back-and-forth high-scoring affair between SEC heavyweights, Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a long-awaited victory. Bryce Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama looks to rebound against the Rebels on Saturday night.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Mississippi State vs. Alabama opening odds

Spread: Alabama -17

Total: TBA