Texas A&M vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

SEC foes come off their respective bye weeks as the Texas A&M Aggies face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) could not capitalize on a number of turnovers, along with Bryce Young sitting on the sideline, as they narrowly lost 24-20 to then No. 1 Alabama. Haynes King, who was under center in relief of injured starter Max Johnson, drove the Aggies down the field 69 yards in the final 1:50 of regulation. With a chance to knock off the top team in the country, Henry’s potential winning touchdown throw to Evan Stewart fell incomplete, dropping the Aggies to .500 on the season.

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) will look to carry the momentum from Shane Beamer’s first road win of the season. Better yet, it came at the expense of then No. 13 Kentucky, as the Gamecocks bested the Wildcats in a 24-14 win. South Carolina never surrendered the lead as quarterback Spencer Rattler overcame two early interceptions to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter. MarShon Lloyd had 22 carries and 110 yards along with a rushing touchdown to hand Kentucky its second loss of the season.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina opening odds

Spread: Texas A&M -3

Total: TBA