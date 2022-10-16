 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas State vs. TCU odds heading into game week

TCU will look to remain undefeated as they welcome Kansas State in a heavyweight matchup on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 15: Kendre Miller #33 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts following his game winning touchdown run against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second overtime at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

An undefeated record is on the line as the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats face the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, October 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on TBA.

Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) survived an upset bid against Iowa State in the last time we saw the Wildcats take the field. The Cyclones nearly pulled off the winning effort, but a 30-yard field goal by Chris Tennant with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter provided a lead that Kansas State would not surrender. Adrian Martinez threw for 246 yards and added 77 yards on the ground to help propel the Wildcats to 5-1 overall and remain undefeated in conference play.

TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) protected their undefeated record as they rallied for a double-overtime win over Oklahoma State. Kendre Miller, who finished with 104 rushing yards and two scores, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard run in the second overtime. The Horned Frogs topped the Cowboys 43-40 in a battle of the Big 12’s last two undefeated teams. TCU should expect to get a boost in the polls as it prepares for Kansas State, which is coming off a bye.

Here’s our best guess as to where the line will open Sunday morning at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Kansas State vs. TCU opening odds

Spread: TCU -4.5
Total: TBA

