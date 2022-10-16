 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 6 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 6 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints makes a catch against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 6 on Sunday, October 16. The week opened with the Commanders coming back late to win an ugly Thursday Night Football game 12-7. It wasn’t pretty, but at least we had a touchdown in this week’s game!

We’re back for another week of fantasy football lineup advice. Below is a list of all the questionable players as fantasy football managers start finalizing lineups. Some of these questionable players are pretty obvious, even if they’re listed as in question. Dak Prescott is highly unlikely to play Sunday night against the Eagles. If you want to roll the dice on his availability, you need to have Cooper Rush available. The only other options for SNF and MNF are Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Good luck with that.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee:

CeeDee Lamb:

Dak Prescott:

Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst:

Kyle Pitts:

Chris Olave:

Jakobi Meyers:

Mac Jones:

Questionable players, Week 6

QB: Mac Jones (ankle), Dak Prescott (right thumb), Jameis Winston (back, ankle)

RB: Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs), Damien Harris (hamstring), Alexander Mattison (shoulder), Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR: Robby Anderson (illness), D’Wayne Eskridge (illness), Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), Tee Higgins (ankle), Zay Jones (ankle), Cooper Kupp (foot), CeeDee Lamb (hip), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Chris Olave (concussion), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

TE: Tyler Higbee (ankle), Tanner Hudson (illness), Hayden Hurst (groin), Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Jonnu Smith (ankle)

