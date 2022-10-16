Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 6 inactives come in

The NFL is back for Week 6 on Sunday, October 16. The week opened with the Commanders coming back late to win an ugly Thursday Night Football game 12-7. It wasn’t pretty, but at least we had a touchdown in this week’s game!

We’re back for another week of fantasy football lineup advice. Below is a list of all the questionable players as fantasy football managers start finalizing lineups. Some of these questionable players are pretty obvious, even if they’re listed as in question. Dak Prescott is highly unlikely to play Sunday night against the Eagles. If you want to roll the dice on his availability, you need to have Cooper Rush available. The only other options for SNF and MNF are Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson. Good luck with that.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee:

#Rams WR Cooper Kupp (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle), and DT Aaron Donald (foot) are all listed as questionable and all expected to play, I'm told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

CeeDee Lamb:

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and OL Jason Peters (chest) both should play tonight vs the #Eagles, sources tell me and @mikegarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Dak Prescott:

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, listed as questionable with a thumb injury, won't play tonight, source said. And he still must improve to be ready to practice on Wednesday. It's possible, but no sure thing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Tee Higgins and Hayden Hurst:

#Bengals TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and OT Jonah Williams (knee) are both expected to play, source said. For WR Tee Higgins (ankle) there is also optimism, but after last week, the team wants to see him workout pre-game to make sure he's ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Kyle Pitts:

#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that the team hoped would be a one-week deal, is expected to play today, source said. He missed last week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Chris Olave:

Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a concussion, is not expected to play vs. the Bengals, per source. This would leave the Saints without WRs Olave, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Jakobi Meyers:

Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2022

Mac Jones:

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was surprisingly listed as questionable for Sunday, but it's highly unlikely he plays, sources say. Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Questionable players, Week 6

QB: Mac Jones (ankle), Dak Prescott (right thumb), Jameis Winston (back, ankle)

RB: Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs), Damien Harris (hamstring), Alexander Mattison (shoulder), Raheem Mostert (knee)

WR: Robby Anderson (illness), D’Wayne Eskridge (illness), Marquise Goodwin (knee, back), Tee Higgins (ankle), Zay Jones (ankle), Cooper Kupp (foot), CeeDee Lamb (hip), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Chris Olave (concussion), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

TE: Tyler Higbee (ankle), Tanner Hudson (illness), Hayden Hurst (groin), Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Jonnu Smith (ankle)