Pick on the Moneyline for the Guardians-Yankees game on October 16

The Cleveland Guardians will look to eliminate the New York Yankees from the postseason at home on Sunday and their team leader to do so.

New York Yankees (-170, 6.5) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians give Cal Quantrill the start, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 straight starts and between the regular season and playoffs, the team is 16-2 in Quantrill’s last 18 starts.

The Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole, who has surrendered at least three runs in five of his last six starts between the regular and postseason with 10 home runs allowed in that span.

Behind Cole, the Yankees have an offense that has struggled recently with four runs or fewer in six of their last eight games and are hitting just .172 for the series.

The Guardians have the best bullpen ERA since the All-Star break and will have James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase, the team’s primary eighth and ninth inning options, available after neither pitched in Game Three.

The Guardians have had success all season with Quantrill and Cole allowing more than 1.7 home runs per nine innings on the road this season, the Guardians will end the Yankees season on Sunday.

The Play: Guardians +145