Who is favored to win Phillies vs. Padres NLCS?

The bottom seeds have made it through. Blame the new playoff format if you will but the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres both deserve to be in the NLCS, playing for a chance to get back to the World Series. The last time the Phillies were there was 2009. The last time for San Diego was back in 1998. Both of them had to face the New York Yankees. Let’s go over the series line on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS odds

PHI: +105

SD: -120

The Padres are slight favorites on DKSB to win the NLCS. San Diego has homefield advantage as the No. 5 seed while the Phils were No. 6. This should be a very even series. Both sides have quality top-end pitching. The Padres may have a slight edge in the starter department with Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. The Phillies have Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, then things fall off a bit.

The Padres have been pretty boom-bust on offense, using the long ball to do most of their damage. San Diego has hit nine home runs in seven games this postseason. Trent Grisham has three HRs and a 1.328 OPS in the playoffs. Catcher Austin Nola has also been solid, batting .381 with four RBI and a pair of doubles.

The Phillies have used a lot of timely hitting. Bryce Harper has three HRs in six games this postseason. He’s looked like the reigning NL MVP. Nick Castellanos came alive in the NLDS, going 5-for-16 with five RBI in four games against the Braves. The Phillies will need Kyle Schwarber to wake up in the NLCS. He’s got just one hit in 20 ABs this postseason. Rhys Hoskins also got it going in the NLDS after struggling vs. the Cardinals.

If we’re making a knee-jerk pick to win this series, the Phillies feel like the value from a betting perspective. Chances are this line could get bet to something closer to a pick ‘em. When you’ve got two underdogs essentially facing each other, it feels like a spot to ride the underdog. It’s also hard to argue with the Phils offense, having scored at least six runs in four of six games this postseason.