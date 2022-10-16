 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks SG Pat Connaughton to miss three weeks with calf strain

Connaughton is a key bench piece for Milwaukee.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022-23 NBA Abu Dhabi Games - Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on before the game against the Atlanta Hawks as part of 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena on October 6, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.
Photo by Ryan Stetz/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without shooting guard Pat Connaughton for three weeks as he recovers from a calf strain, according to the team. Connaughton is a vital bench piece for Milwaukee and was expected to take on a bigger role early in the season with Khris Middleton recovering from a wrist issue.

Connaughton signed an extension with the team this summer to stay in Milwaukee. The Bucks expect to be competing for a championship this season and made moves in free agency to retain their key players. They also added Joe Ingles, although he won’t be available early as he recovers from a ACL injury he suffered last season.

With Connaughton and Middleton sidelined early, Grayson Allen could become a great value add in fantasy and DFS lineups. Jordan Nwora might also get some extended minutes as the Bucks try to fill out their minutes at shooting guard.

