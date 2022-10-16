Bucks SG Pat Connaughton to miss three weeks with calf strain

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without shooting guard Pat Connaughton for three weeks as he recovers from a calf strain, according to the team. Connaughton is a vital bench piece for Milwaukee and was expected to take on a bigger role early in the season with Khris Middleton recovering from a wrist issue.

Bucks say Pat Connaughton will be sidelined for approximately three weeks with a right calf strain. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2022

Connaughton signed an extension with the team this summer to stay in Milwaukee. The Bucks expect to be competing for a championship this season and made moves in free agency to retain their key players. They also added Joe Ingles, although he won’t be available early as he recovers from a ACL injury he suffered last season.

With Connaughton and Middleton sidelined early, Grayson Allen could become a great value add in fantasy and DFS lineups. Jordan Nwora might also get some extended minutes as the Bucks try to fill out their minutes at shooting guard.