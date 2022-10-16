Hull City-Birmingham City EFL match delayed to adjust goal size

The EFL Championship game between Hull City and Birmingham City was delayed for an odd reason; the goals were found to be bigger than regulation size. Officials had to saw two inches off the goal posts to get them right, causing the stoppage.

Meanwhile at Hull City vs. Birmingham City, they're sawing the goals because they were two inches too big



Let’s credit the officials for finding a two-inch difference in the goals, which is not easy to spot. It’s a creative way to potentially get some more scoring in a game, something Hull City desperately need to do. Hull City have only scored 13 goals in league play while giving up 27. Birmingham City haven’t fared much better, scoring 12 goals prior to today’s match. Birmingham City currently lead Hull City 1-0 at halftime of this contest.

Hull City are 2-7 in their last nine matches, so that’s likely the reason they were trying to get even a slight edge at home.