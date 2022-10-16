Opening odds for Saints vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

New Orleans (2-4) gave up a touchdown in the final two minutes and lost 30-26 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Arizona (2-4) dropped a 19-9 decision to the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Cardinals in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: ARI -2.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: NO +115, ARI -135

October 13

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

Early pick: NO +2.5

Neither team has played particularly well this season. We’ll take the Saints and the points on the short week if they can get healthy. New Orleans almost beat the Bengals without Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. If they can get anyone back on offense, that would go a long way.