Opening odds for Browns vs. Ravens matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cleveland (2-4) gave up 28 second-half points to the New England Patriots in a 38-15 loss, the Browns third consecutive defeat. Turnovers haunted Baltimore (3-3) in a 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was intercepted and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, leading to the Giants scoring the game-winning touchdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Ravens in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Browns +215, Ravens -255

October 13

Point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

Early pick: Ravens -6

As teams have began to zero in on the Browns running game it’s forcing Jacoby Brissett to try to make more plays, which has led to turnovers. The Browns’ defense is starting to feel the heat as well and is ranked 28th against the rush. Baltimore will be able to get big plays through the running game and that will set things up for Lamar Jackson to push the ball down the field. The Ravens should be able to enjoy a home win by double digits.