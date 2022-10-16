Opening odds for Bucs vs. Panthers matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers’ struggles continue without their head coach, as a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams moves them to 1-5 for the season. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room after arguing with the Panthers’ WR coach on the sideline, and their single touchdown of the game came off an interception that was returned for a touchdown. QB Baker Mayfield is still out with an ankle injury.

The Buccaneers fell to the Steelers in an unexpected 20-18 final in Pittsburgh, putting them at 3-3. Tom Brady went 25-for-40 today, throwing just one touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game. Brady was seen berating his offensive line on the sideline after relying on kicker Ryan Succop to score for most of the day. Succop was 4-for-4 on field goals.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bucs vs. Panthers in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Bucs -10

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -460, Panthers +370

October 13

Point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -450, Panthers +360

Early pick: Bucs -10

This week was probably a wake-up call for Brady and the Buccaneers. This Panthers team is struggling so much both on and off the field that even a weak Week 6 performance from Tampa Bay won’t stop Brady’s offense from running all over Carolina.