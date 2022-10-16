Opening odds for Falcons vs. Bengals matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Atlanta (3-3) upset the San Francisco 49ers, 28-14, behind three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) from quarterback Marcus Mariota. Cincinnati (3-3) rallied for a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints after Joe Burrow completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Bengals in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: CIN -6.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: ATL +250, CIN -300

October 13

Point spread: Bengals -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -295, Falcons +245

Early pick: Falcons +6.5

The Bengals just got past the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. The Falcons got a big win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons have been feisty and haven’t gotten blown out on the road. This may be a spot where you buy a point and take slightly worse line to get the Falcons +7.5. Atlanta has won three of four games.