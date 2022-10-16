Opening odds for Lions vs. Cowboys matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Detroit (1-4) is coming off of a bye week. Dallas (4-1) is playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Sunday night game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Cowboys in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Lions +255, Cowboys -305

October 13

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Lions +240

Early pick: Lions +7

Detroit gets healthy after the bye week and should get right offensively after failing to score any points against New England. The Cowboys might still not have Dak Prescott back and even if they do, this offense has not been able to blow teams out. In what should be a closer game than people expect, take the Lions against the spread.