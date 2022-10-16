Opening odds for Giants vs. Jaguars matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants (5-1) rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, behind a defense that forced two fourth-quarter turnovers. Jacksonville (2-4) lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 34-27, after giving up a 32-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds remaining.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Giants vs. Jaguars in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Jaguars -2

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Giants +120, Jaguars -140

October 13

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Jaguars -150, Giants +130

Early pick: Giants +2

The Giants have churned out wins against teams that should’ve waxed them on paper. The Jaguars have laid some eggs in recent weeks heading into this matchup, which is why the spread is close. Take the team which is playing better at this time to get the job done again in Week 7.