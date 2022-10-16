Opening odds for Colts vs. Titans matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

The Colts avenged both a Week 2 shutout loss against the Jaguars and a Week 5 zero-touchdown performance against the Broncos today, beating Jacksonville 34-27 to move to 3-2-1 for the season. With their running back corps severely depleted due to injuries, the Colts relied on Matt Ryan’s arm, and he came through, going 42-for-58 for 389 yards and three touchdowns in a last-minute victory.

The Titans had a bye in Week 6, but have been on a three-game winning streak since losing badly to the Bills. Their most recent win was over the Washington Commanders, though they played and beat the Colts the week before that, winning 24-17. In their last matchup against Indianapolis, Derrick Henry ran for 114 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Colts vs. Titans in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Titans -2

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Colts +105, Titans -125

October 13

Point spread: Titans -2

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

Early pick: Colts +2

The Colts are expecting at least one of their two starting running backs to return for this matchup against the Titans, and they were able to keep it close last time. If Ryan can keep his yardage numbers high, the Colts should be able to at least cover this spread if not win outright.