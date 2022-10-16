Opening odds for Packers vs. Commanders matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Green Bay (3-3) lost its second straight, falling 27-10 to the New York Jets. Washington (2-4) got 80 yards and a touchdown from running back Brian Robinson in a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears last Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Commanders in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -225, Commanders +190

October 13

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -215, Commanders +185

Early pick: Packers -5.5

The Packers top five defense is an awful matchup for an offense that struggles as much as the Commanders. Aaron Rodgers has struggled early this season, but should find the Washington defense that gave up nearly 400 yards against the Bears to his liking. Expect the Packers will capitalize where the Bears didn’t, inside the 20s, and win comfortably.