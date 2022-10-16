Opening odds for Jets vs. Broncos matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23.

Since the return of QB Zach Wilson, the Jets have been firing on all cylinders. A major 27-10 win today over the Green Bay Packers cemented their role as a genuinely good team and not just an early-season fluke as they move to 4-2. The points allowed by the Jets defense have decreased every week since Week 2 and RB Breece Hall remains unstoppable.

The Broncos are at a shaky 2-3 going into their Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. QB Russell Wilson has not been able to find his fit there, and a 12-9 loss last week to the Indianapolis Colts was a cringeworthy offensive performance. The expectation is that Wilson will, at some point, somehow find a way to make it work, but it might be tough to find the chance to figure things out against a team like the Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Broncos in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: DEN -3.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: NYJ +155, DEN -180

October 13

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -195, Jets +165

Early pick:

Jets ML

The Jets have rolled over the Dolphins and the Packers in the past two weeks, both much stronger offenses than anything the Broncos have to offer. The return of Wilson has proved to be nothing short of miraculous for Jets fans thus far, and while that streak may break at some point, it’s highly unlikely that it will be against this Denver team.