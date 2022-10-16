Opening odds for Texans vs. Raiders matchup in Week 7

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 6 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 7. The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23.

The Texans had a bye this week after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars the week before. They’re at 1-3-1 for the season. The Raiders were also off this week, and were on the wrong end of a comeback in Week 5. They blew a 17-point lead and allowed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win the game, moving them to 1-4 for the season. Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams both put up over 100 yards against the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Raiders in their Week 7 matchup.

October 16

Point spread: Raiders -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Texans +240, Raiders -285

October 13

Point spread: Raiders -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

Early pick: Raiders -7

The Raiders are due for a win and this is a good spot to get the job done coming out of a bye week. This line might move a bit closer to Houston if Davante Adams and Darren Waller are out, so that’s worth monitoring to potentially get a better number ahead of the game. The Raiders should be able to handle this Texans team even if it is missing some key receivers.